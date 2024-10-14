Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY opened at $25.51 on Monday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

