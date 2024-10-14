Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

