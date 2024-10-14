Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,577 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 106,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 899,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

