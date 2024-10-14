Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,540 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $116.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

