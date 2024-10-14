Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

