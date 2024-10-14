Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

