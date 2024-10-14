Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $145.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

