Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 342 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $218.03 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.94.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,574,496.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

