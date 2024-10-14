Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

