Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.74 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

