Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 877.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $24.37 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.