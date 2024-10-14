Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $309.42 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

