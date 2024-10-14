Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,248 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 130.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,860 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

RTO opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

