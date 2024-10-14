Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $204.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.65 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

