Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,517,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,877 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

