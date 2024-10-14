Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.60 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

