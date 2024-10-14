Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

