Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 283.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $196.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

