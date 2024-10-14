Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $669,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.