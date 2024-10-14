Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

