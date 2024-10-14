Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $54.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

