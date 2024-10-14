SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.24. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

