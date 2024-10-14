SG Americas Securities LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.