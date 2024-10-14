SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $683,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

