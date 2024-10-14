SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,137.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,137.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

