SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

LAUR stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

