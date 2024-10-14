Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,039.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $66.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $67.31.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

