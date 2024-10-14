Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 191 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FV opened at $59.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
