Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 377.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,942,296 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

