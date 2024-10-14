Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,477 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $20.20 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.