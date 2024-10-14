Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 600 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.