Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.