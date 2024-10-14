Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

