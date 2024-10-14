Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,316,533 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,871,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 241,336 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

