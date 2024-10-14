Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

