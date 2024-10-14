Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 6,755.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 2.7 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.