Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

