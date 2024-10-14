Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO opened at $142.34 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

