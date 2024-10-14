Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $502.50 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $502.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

