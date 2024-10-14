Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $523,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,045 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

