Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $437,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.27 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

