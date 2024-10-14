Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $465,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.89% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.