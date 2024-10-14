Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $97.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

