Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 4,881 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after buying an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ opened at $39.04 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

