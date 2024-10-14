Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.