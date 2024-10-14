Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,632 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

