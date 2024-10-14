Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $47.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

