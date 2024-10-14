Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,126 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 196,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.