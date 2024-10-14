Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 11,842 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GS opened at $516.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.91. The company has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

