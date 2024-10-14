Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Up 1.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.51 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

